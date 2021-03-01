CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Steamin’ Steve’s BBQ Spice Cookies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Steamin’ Steve’s BBQ is serving up gluten-free, small batch rubs and sauces to the East Tennessee community.

This family business began with Steamin’ Steve himself, as he enjoyed barbequing for his family and began fulfilling requests for loved ones who just couldn’t stay away from his sauces.

Now, Steamin’ Steve, his wife, the “Saucy Mama,” his daughter, ‘Lil’ Steamin'” and his son-in-law, “Da Sauceman,” manufacture savory sauces and rubs just outside of their hometown in Unicoi, Tennessee. Throughout the year, you can find this crew sharing love with the East Tennessee community with their incredible products that promise to spice up any meal.

Check out the recipe for the BBQ Spice cookies and other delicious recipes from Steamin’ Steve’s BBQ.