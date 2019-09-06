CHOW WITH CHELSEA: This burger takes you to a tropical oasis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Madison Keavy and Chelsea Haynes took on the 2019 Celebrity Grill Off kicking off the 2019 Tennessee Valley Fair.

The pair took home the “most creative” award for their Polynesian style teriyaki burger.

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:
-1 lb. of beef

-Lipton Onion Soup Mix

-Sliced pineapples

-Teriyaki sauce

-Minced garlic

Instructions:

  1. Mix beef with half a packet of onion soup mix, 1/2 cup of teriyaki sauce and a splash of pineapple juice. Marinate for 2 hours.
  2. Grill beef until fully cooked. Serve alongside grilled pineapple and homemade avocado aioli sauce.

