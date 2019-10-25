CHOW WITH CHELSEA: VG’s Bakery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- For the past two decades, VG’s Bakery has been keeping it sweet in East Tennessee with all of its deliciously baked goods.

From cakes and pies to cookies and kolaches, VG’s Bakery is upholding the legacy of family matriarch Vanessa Gwin, who’s love for passion and baking turned into a twenty year business venture.

For the bakery’s big anniversary, VG’s Bakery is throwing it back to some fan favorites over the years, with a limited menu that will only be available from Monday, Oct. 28 until Nov. 2.

Happy Anniversary to what they say is “one of the coolest bakery’s in town!”