KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sing the night away with a lineup of singer-songwriters who all have one thing in common.

The Appalachia Sessions are back and continuing to be better than ever. A wide range of singers, songwriters, and musicians from the Appalachia region are excited to bring their sound to Knoxville every month.

Experience a live taping yourself on Monday, May 1 at the Bijou Theatre. The show starts at 5:00 pm, and doors open at 4:00 pm. Register here.

Performers for the night include Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Brit Taylor, and Allie Colleen. Season 12 winner of The Voice, Chris Blue, will once again host the evening and perform throughout the night too.

The ongoing series is being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society to support music literacy and speak into the lives of children in Appalachia. They have partnered with Boys and Girls Clubs of Tennessee Valley, Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, Emerald Youth Foundation, The Joy of Music, and more.

Each show will invite students from surrounding schools to rock the night away. Fairview Elementary School, Scott County High School, Union High School, and Williamsburg Independent School will be in attendance.

All shows are filmed and set to air on WATE Six on Your Side. The night’s show will air on Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 pm.

For more information on the Appalachia Session’s mission, upcoming shows, and more, visit their website.