Chris Blue returns to Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Call us grateful. Chris Blue came back to Living East Tennessee one year after the show’s debut and we got to catch up with him about what he’s been up to over the past year.

Blue tells us he had a busy year finding his sound and writing music. Now he is ready to share it with all of us — and we could not be more thrilled to have him perform his brand new release “Ooh La” in the studio. This song captures Blue’s signature upbeat outlook and smooth style. You can find it now on all digital music outlets, along with this previous release “Inside Ya.”

First check out this exclusive Chris Blue performance in the Living East Tennessee studio:

Chris Blue continues to be a hometown hero. Not only for putting out music that unites people, but also for lending his voice to support the community. The very day his new album drops, he plans to perform at Music Fest to support the United Way of Blount County.

Music Fest is Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint in Maryville. The concert features another local artist, The Aaron Tracy Band, as well. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available via the UWBC website. General admission tickets are available for $30, and a VIP experience including a meet and greet with Chris Blue, is available for $100. All proceeds benefit United Way of Blount County’s efforts to support the health, education, and self-sufficiency of every person in Blount County.

The Living East Tennessee team is here to tell you – Chris Blue is the real deal. We so appreciated him celebrating our one year anniversary with us!