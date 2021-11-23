KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chris Blue’s wife is the one to know.

Steph Blue, AKA Steph Bee, stopped by to talk all about her upcoming projects.

Blue created a blog catered towards working and stay at home mothers. Since launching 6 months ago, she has amassed over 500 subscribers, proving she has generated a big following in Knoxville.

Her inspiration– her 7 month old, Alina. Blue loves being a new mom and is excited to help other moms navigate their parenting life. She is soon launching a podcast that will highlight our East Tennessee community and businesses.

Steph’s husband is Knoxville celebrity, Chris Blue. Chris won the singing competition, The Voice, in 2017.