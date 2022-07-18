KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s beginning to look ‘not’ like Christmas.

D-I-Y expert, Julie Loven, is back in studio with a unique way to celebrate the holidays a little sooner.

Christmas in July is celebrated all over the country as a way to bring holiday cheer early. You can get a head start on holiday shopping and even get some home decor ready for when the real time arrives.

Julie showed us how easy and an effortless it is to make decor out of old holiday flannel pajamas.

Her latest Christmas in July craft costs just under $1 and can be reusable for years to come.

