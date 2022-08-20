KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here comes Santa Claus…in 4 months.

The holiday season is approaching fast and many are starting to plan early this year. One local company is making sure you don’t even have to lift a finger before Christmas and even after.

Christmas Decor Plus More is a full service holiday decor installation company. They specialize is creating you the perfect winter wonderland, so you don’t have to. From outdoor lighting, Christmas trees, and more, they are ready and are currently taking on new clients now.

They have been installing residential holiday decorations for more than 10 years have expanded to many well-known commercial clients including the University of Tennessee and The city of Gatlinburg.

Create your perfect holiday look for every room in the house with their customizable and specilty designs.

On Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 visit them at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show. They are ready to walk you through their process and set up a date for installation today.

Their sister company ‘Design Decor’ offers decorating services all year round for major events and holidays. Visit their website to see all the ways you can get in the holiday cheer sooner.