Christmas scenes come to life at the Gaylord Opryland’s “I Love Christmas Movies” experience

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It wouldn’t be a holiday season without some of Hollywood’s most iconic Christmas movies!

The “I Love Christmas Movies” experience at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center journeys through 17,000 square feet of multi-sensory recreations of more than 13 different scenes from some of America’s beloved Christmas films including ELF™, THE POLAR EXPRESS™, NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION™, A CHRISTMAS STORY™, and THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS™.    

This attraction is full of Christmas fun that families of all ages can enjoy! Purchase tickets today and experience the magic of Christmas at the Gaylord Opryland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.