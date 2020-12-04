Christmas scenes come to life at the Gaylord Opryland’s “I Love Christmas Movies” experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It wouldn’t be a holiday season without some of Hollywood’s most iconic Christmas movies!

The “I Love Christmas Movies” experience at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center journeys through 17,000 square feet of multi-sensory recreations of more than 13 different scenes from some of America’s beloved Christmas films including ELF™, THE POLAR EXPRESS™, NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION™, A CHRISTMAS STORY™, and THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS™.

This attraction is full of Christmas fun that families of all ages can enjoy! Purchase tickets today and experience the magic of Christmas at the Gaylord Opryland.