Chronicling Black History through art

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local Knoxville artist, W. James Taylor, grew up in East Tennessee during the height of the Jim Crow era. When Taylor was 16, he recalls his first glimpse into the Civil Rights Movement, while working at the Tennessee Theatre in the 1960s.

This experience continued to shape Taylor’s passion for art and was later molded into his lifelong body of work, entitled “Vicissitudes.” This collection features paintings inspired by the African motherland, representing the past, sketched images of African-American political leaders, repenting the present and abstract works of art, defined by metallics, representing the future.

Taylor’s “Vicissitudes” gallery will be on display at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center until the end of February, and his gallery, Geneva Galleries, Inc., is open to the public during Knoxville’s First Fridays events. For one-on-one appointments with W. James Taylor, book online or give him a call at (240) 455-8230.