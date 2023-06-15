KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Starting this weekend, you can come and enjoy the world-class show of Circus Vazquez. The fun includes lots of thrill, light shows, a live orchestra, and very talented high-level acrobats, dancers, aerialists.

Circus Vazquez will be in Knoxville, at the West Town Mall from Friday, June 16th to Sunday, June 25th. The shows run daily, and will include your favorite things that you find at the circus, like trapeze artists, jugglers, and so much more.

Showtimes will be at 7:30pm on Monday to Thursday, and at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

To learn more about Circus Vazquez and everything it has to offer, check out their website.