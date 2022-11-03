KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – ‘Cirque Italia’ water circus brings a magical world to Knoxville from November 3rd through the 6th at West Town Mall.

From November 3rd through the 6th the West Town Mall will host ‘Cirque Italia’, a dazzling water circus that includes acrobatics, circus acts, and 35,000 gallons of water. Unlike any circus performance you have seen before ‘Cirque Italia’ takes European-style circus elements and have designed a show catered toward American audiences.

What makes ‘Cirque Italia’ such an innovative performance are the design elements that must be able to travel with the circus from city-to-city. This requirement has led to unique set pieces and the incorporation of cutting edge theatrical techniques that has left audiences stunned.

For more information or to reserve your tickets visit the Cirque Italia website.