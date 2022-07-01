KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrate this holiday weekend with back-to-back events in Farragut.

On Monday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m. the Town of Farragut’s 34th Annual Independence Day Parade will kick off. The parade will start on on Kingston Pike at Lendon Welch Way and make its way down to Boring Road. On Many are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sit and watch a parade full of floats, animals, antique cars and more.

This year, their Grand Marshals will be Amy Burritt and Cheri Intveld, owners of the staple Farragut business, Euphoric Cheese Shop. Other faces walking in the parade include local politicians, and even group of 6 sailors from the USS Farragut, currently stationed in Mayport, Florida, to walk in the parade.

Earlier that morning, get active in the annual Farragut Freedom Run. Brought to you by Fleet Feet Knoxville, those who participate will race right before the Independence Day Parade starts. The runners will start just off of the intersection at S. Campbell Station and Municipal Center Dr. and finish wear the parade will begin. Registration can be found online for all ages. All proceeds will go towards the the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs organization.

Two weeks ahead of all the 4th of July fun, come back out for the town’s annual Lawn Chair Concert Series. This free event is just how it sounds, relaxation and good music. There will be 3 musical guests, including Pale Root, Vaden Landers, Alertski, The Get Right Band, and School of Rock.

For more information on Farragut’s various events, visit their website.