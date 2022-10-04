KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville celebrates its 231st birthday with the launch of the Pastport program, bringing all of East Tennessee’s historical houses together.

The City of Knoxville is two hundred and thirty-one years young and the East Tennessee History Center celebrated this milestone with a big announcement that brings together all of the historic houses within East Tennessee. Starting very soon visitors will be able to get themselves a “Pastport” which will include eight locations, seven historic houses such as Mabry-Hazen House and of course the East Tennessee History Center.

For more information visit the East Tennessee History Center website or the Mabry-Hazen House website.