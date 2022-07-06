KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville hosts free events throughout the year for the local community to enjoy. After a 3 year hiatus due to Covid, the festival on the 4th was a huge success.

The City of Knoxville takes great pride in it’s citizens and throughout the year, the director of special events Kyndra Brewer gets to work putting together events that are both free to the public and a celebration of the people that call this city home. These efforts are free to the public for most of their activities and are open to all members of the community.

For more information on upcoming events visit the City of Knoxville website.