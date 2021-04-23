Civil rights activist shares passion for music on radio show at WJBE 99.7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the past year, Robert “The Wax Man” Booker has been sharing old school jams on Jammin’ 99.7 WJBE with his radio show, “The Golden Oldies.”

Booker said his new show is a change of pace for him, as normally he’s talking about civil rights or Knoxville’s Urban Renewal, but The Wax Man said music is his first love as he shared nostalgic memories of tunes from his childhood.

Now, Booker is celebrating one year of bringing old school music to the sound waves, as this passion project became an opportunity for him to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic and bring joy to listeners across East Tennessee.

Catch the Wax Man on Jammin’ 99.7 on Thursdays from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.