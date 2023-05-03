KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A list of performances has just been released for the 2023-2024 season at the Clarence Brown Theatre.

The theatre, located on the University of Tennessee’s campus, is gearing up for shows that are said to be fan favorites.

Starting on September 6 – 24, Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie, will be performed at the theatre. This show will be a murder mystery like no other. Find out who your killer is aboard through a story that is full of romance and tragedy, primal murder, and the urge for revenge.

The Moors by Jen Silverman will be performed on October 18 – November 5. View a show the New York Times calls a “dark, funny, genre-bending trip.”

Get in the holiday mood for A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens on November 22 – December 21. This show returns to the Clarence Brown Theatre and has become a holiday tradition for the past 30 years.

Beginning its 2024 season, The Giver By Lois Lowry will be performed from February 14 – March 3. This play tells the story of a young boy who keeps the memories of others and is one day faced with the question of how to go on. This play has been adapted from one of the most popular young adult novels of our time.

Anon(ymous) By Naomi Iizuka will be starting March 21 – 30. This modern take on Homer’s The Odyssey tells the story of a young war-torn refugee navigating his new normal in America.

Closing their shows will be the Tony-award-winning play, Kinky Boots by Harvey Fierstein and featuring music by Cyndi Lauper. Looking to save the family shoe business, a young boy turns to a cabaret performer and drag queen who gives him an idea to transform footwear and kickstart his family’s business all over again.

All of these shows are coming to bring you and your family fun, emotion, and a good time. The Clarence Brown Theatre is known to bring top productions of local and national theatre companies to a well-known stage.

For more information and ticket packages, visit their website.