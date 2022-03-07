KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is not only opening a new home for otters with the Clayton Otter Creek but also welcoming two new otters, Clayton and Pascal.

A trip to the zoo is always a wondrous experience, whether it is for your very first visit or if you are a frequent patron. As a common fixture at Zoo Knoxville we are always thrilled to stop by and meet our animal friends. Today we were introduced to the Clayton Otter Creek which recently opened and we got the chance to hear all about the exhibits new residents – Clayton and Pascal.

Zoo Knoxville has so much going on all year-round. Such as overnight sleep-away camps that allow visitors to curl up within feet of their favorite inhabitants of the zoo all the way to virtual classes that introduce young viewers to life as a zoo-keeper. But the best way to support this amazing place hasn’t changed for decades – Visit the Zoo. That’s it, the best way to show your support for all of the conservation efforts going on at Zoo Knoxville is simply to visit and show your appreciation for all that they do.

For more information visit the Zoo Knoxville website.