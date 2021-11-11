KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the holidays are approaching, it can be hard to still stay in shape. Nutritionist and personal trainer, Krystal Goodman, gives us all the tips and tricks to stay mindful and food conscientious. this holiday season.

Krystal has released a perfect “Thanksgiving Klean Recipes” guide that you can refer back to this holiday season to ensure your recipes are yummy and calorie friendly!

For more information on how Krystal can help you, visit https://www.kleanourish.com/

More stories from Living East Tennessee found below: