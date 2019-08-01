Clean Eatz Knoxville helps feed your family and fight cancer with your next meal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-We know your family is likely always on the go, especially with back to school, so today we are bringing you an option to serve up a healthy meal and help fight cancer. It’s time for the Lights of Hope Cancer fundraiser, all to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network! Michael Holtz is a cancer survivor and is raising money for this cause with the help of his friend Neal Gartrell, the owner of Clean Eatz Knoxville. To help the cause and feed your family you can enter the code word “HOPE” when ordering your meal and 10% of the proceeds will go to help Michael’s fundraising efforts.