Clean Eatz promises 15 percent of this weekend’s donations to Lights of Hope

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Cancer Society‘s Cancer Action Network (CAN) is honoring loved ones who have faced the unimaginable: a battle with cancer.

This annual event, Lights of Hope, honors both the survivors of cancer and those whose lives were taken far too soon.

Knoxville’s event will take place at the Tennessee School of Beauty, located on 4704 Western Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 12.

Dedicate a Lights of Hope bag in honor of a loved one who has faced cancer. These lights of hope will continue to remind Congress that the fight against cancer must continue.

Donations can also be made by purchasing a meal plan from Clean Eatz between Thursday, August 20 and Sunday, August 23 at midnight, using the promo code: HOPE. 15 percent of your purchase will benefit the Cancer Action Network.

Funds raised through Lights of Hope enable the CAN to continue its mission to make fighting cancer a national priority.