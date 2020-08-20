Clean Eatz promises 15 percent of this weekend’s donations to Lights of Hope

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Cancer Society‘s Cancer Action Network (CAN) is honoring loved ones who have faced the unimaginable: a battle with cancer.

This annual event, Lights of Hope, honors both the survivors of cancer and those whose lives were taken far too soon.

Knoxville’s event will take place at the Tennessee School of Beauty, located on 4704 Western Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 12.

Dedicate a Lights of Hope bag in honor of a loved one who has faced cancer. These lights of hope will continue to remind Congress that the fight against cancer must continue.

Donations can also be made by purchasing a meal plan from Clean Eatz between Thursday, August 20 and Sunday, August 23 at midnight, using the promo code: HOPE. 15 percent of your purchase will benefit the Cancer Action Network.

Funds raised through Lights of Hope enable the CAN to continue its mission to make fighting cancer a national priority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.