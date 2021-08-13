Clean Eatz raffling free meals to support Lights of Hope

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Do you want to win free meals for rest of the year & help fight cancer? If so, don’t forget to purchase your raffle tickets when you pick up your meal plans today at Clean Eatz Knoxville.

The Lights of Hope event is the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s signature fundraiser dedicated to honoring those who have been touched by cancer and remembering those lost. This year we are celebrating the 11th anniversary of Lights of Hope.

With help from volunteers across the country we will collect more than 50,000 Lights of Hope that that will be displayed in communities across America.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville Police spokesman gives update on fatal Kingston Pike crash involving KPD cruiser

Fatal crash closes lanes along Kingston Pike

TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash closes lanes along Kingston Pike

Loudon County deputies acquitted in February shooting incident

2020 census shows extent of growth in Townsend

Tennessee Highway Patrol seeking recruits that have heart for service