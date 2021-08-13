Clean Eatz raffling free meals to support Lights of Hope

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Do you want to win free meals for rest of the year & help fight cancer? If so, don’t forget to purchase your raffle tickets when you pick up your meal plans today at Clean Eatz Knoxville.

The Lights of Hope event is the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s signature fundraiser dedicated to honoring those who have been touched by cancer and remembering those lost. This year we are celebrating the 11th anniversary of Lights of Hope.



With help from volunteers across the country we will collect more than 50,000 Lights of Hope that that will be displayed in communities across America.