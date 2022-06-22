KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For National Men’s Mental Health Month, Work in Progress visits the Lotus Light Center to find out how meditation can help men connect.

On Work in Progress we are trying to make men’s self-care more approachable and there is no better time to raise awareness than National Men’s Mental Health Month. At the Lotus Light Center their approach to mental wellness focuses on meditation and yoga with a variety of classes that are suitable for for all ages and interest levels.

Meditation can be a little intimidating when you get started, it can take weeks for for clamor of the mind to settle and the benefits to become apparent to a beginner. Many scientific studies have found meditation to be a benefit to the mental, emotional, and physical state of the practitioner and well worth a trip to the Lotus Light Center.

For more information visit the Lotus Light Center website.