BRISTOL, Tenn. (WATE) – Bristol Motor Speedway turned into a gearheads paradise this past weekend as the Cleetus & Cars event held burnout competitions, super truck races, and the Bristol 1000 starring automotive celebrities from across the country.

A burnout competitions puts competitors against each other in a test of precision. In a small blocked off area, drivers will whip their cars around and spin their tires out in an attempt to generated both a lot of smokes and thunderous applause from the thousands of gathered fans. There are very few limitations placed upon the vehicles used, this year you saw everything from classic racers to a repurposed airplane taking their turn on the pad. For more information on Nick Latow and his burnout van “Plumber’s crack” visit Nick’s Instagram page here

For a point of view from the drivers seat of the winners of the Open Burnout Competition, view the video below, you can follow the driver and vehicle on their Instagram here:

Once the Open Burnout Competition found its victor it was time for the celebrities to take their seats behind the wheels of their super trucks. We spoke with professional super truck driver Zoey Edenholm about what it takes to get to a professional level and what to expect from a super truck race involving a number of automotive celebrities. You can follow Zoey’s journey on her social media channels by searching ZoeyERacing or Zoey Edenholm Racing.

For more information or to get your tickets for the next big event visit the Cleetus Mcfarland website.