Cliff Top serving top of the line burger for GatlinBURGER Week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – If the elevated dining experience at the Cliff Top Restaurant at Anakeesta is not enough for you, their specialty burger for GatlinBURGER Week will definitely win you over.
The “Tennessee Bourbon Burger” is a half-pound angus beef patty smothered with slow-smoked
brisket, bacon bourbon chutney, fresh provolone, and crispy fried jalapeño poppers served on a buttered brioche bun.
GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).
