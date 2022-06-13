KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for some high flying adventure, head on over to a sports climbing area in South Knoxville.

Created by some of Knoxville’s best climbers, the Ijams Nature Center Crag gives people the opportunity to explore over 30 different climbing routes. The Crag is a climb at your own risk area, so you must sign a waiver before climbing and you are encouraged to bring a friend along with you. The routes range from 30 to 60 feet high and from 5.6 to 5.13 in difficulty.

To learn more about the Crag, you can head to the Ijams Nature Center website for more information.