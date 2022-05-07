CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Living East Tennessee team hit the open road to see antiquing up close.

Clinton, Tennessee is best known for their wide variety and collection of antique stores. The Clinch River Antique Fair happens twice a year and it never disappoints.

Market St. was closed off giving people from all over the opportunity to shop and hunt their next favorite antique.

The rain did not stop people from getting out and joining in on a staple part of Clinton’s history. Many from all over the country come out to this event.

The Clinch River Fall Antique Fair will run Sept. 30 to Oct 1. Visit their website for more information and the shops you can see.