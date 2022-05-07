CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Needing the perfect antique item is easy in Clinton.

Clinch River Mercantile was one of Living East Tennessee’s stops as we headed “On the Road” for the Clinch River Spring Antique Fair. Mother and daughter duo, Jane and Laura, combined their love for antique shopping and opened up their store.

Clinch River Mercantile has been open for about 4 years, and business has never been better.

Many items in their store come from all over the country, with dealers bringing in items with a story behind each of them.

Head over and shop your next favorite antique piece.

You can find them on Facebook or give them a call at (865) 463-7954.