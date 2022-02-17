KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have ever wanted to be a part of a ground-breaking medication, now is the time.

New Phase Research and Development has been operating in Knoxville for over 10 years.

Dr. Sarah Carroll, Director and CEO, came in to speak with us about their current trials going on.

At New Phase Research and Development they handle phases 2 through 4 of a medication’s trial to success. Conditions they research range from migraines, asthma, gout, and more. People from all over can get involved and be a part of an innovative way to discover new and improved medications. Participants can be paid as little as $400 for their time and efforts.

For more information on New Phase Research and Development, visit their website.