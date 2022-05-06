CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – When Martha Stewart named her favorite places to go antiquing, Clinton was at the top of her list. Burrville Antiques was highlighted for their amazing handmade candles.

When it comes to candles the selection at Burrville Antiques in Clinton, TN. has scents that are ever-expanding in their variety and these candles are local, handmade, and are named after memories from East Tennessee. These candles are so popular that when Martha Stewart named her favorite cities to antique in the country, Burrville Antiques was highlighted for their candles. But Burrville also offers antiques and recently opened a boutique that offers a variety of trending clothing and accessories.

