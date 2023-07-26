KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Recently, a group of Clinton High School students teamed together to raise money for an art installation to add to the historic community’s charm and beauty. Residents in Clinton will hopefully get to enjoy the fruits of their high school student’s dedication later this year.

It all started when several Clinton High School students expressed interest in getting involved in the community. They formed a school club and decided to start a project that would add landscaping near the Clinton Public Library.

The kids entered a contest against 50 other schools and won $5,000 to put toward the landscaping project. With these funds, the students will plant beautiful cherry trees in an area near the Clinton Public Library, which will increase walkability, and add to the charm of the area.

The East Tennessee Association of Realtors heard the exciting news and decided to help out by applying for a grant. By doing so, the realtors were awarded another $7,500, which the students will use to add an art installation downtown. With the help of the community, Clinton High School students are already accomplishing great things.

