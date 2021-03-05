Clinton woman rediscovers passion for quilting during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a reset button for many East Tennesseans, as the world endured a dramatic shift in daily life. For Sherry Atkins, this sentiment was no different.

“I’m hooked,” Atkins said after describing her experience with quilting. In 2020, she rediscovered one of her long lost passions while trying to stay busy and safe during some of Tennessee’s earliest restrictions during the pandemic.

Atkins began to pick up quilting where she left off many years ago and created a quilt that captured the journeys of both of her son’s lives through old crib sheets, t-shirts, hoodies and more. This past Christmas, she was able to gift them with her art and revive a former love that she wants to continue for generations to come.