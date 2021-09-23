Club4Heroes Fitness Challenge to benefit first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Club4Knoxville is proud to announce its first annual city wide fundraiser for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation, which provides financial assistance to public safety professionals and their immediate families in the event of catastrophic injury, illness, death or other significant life-altering events.

The Club4Heroes Fitness Challenge is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 12:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M. a Club4Knoxville, located at 4440 Western Ave Knoxville, TN 37921.

For more informationcall 865.338.9100.

