‘Coach Mom’ offers strategies for organizing your family into an all-star team

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Brenna Stull and her pastor husband have seven children (five by birth, two by adoption) and have more than 26 years of parenting experience. After having her fourth son, Brenna was overwhelmed and frustrated that she could barely keep her head above water with all the mothering and home management demands. She found new strategies for getting organized and it brought peace to her home and heart, allowing her to get back to the fun mom she knew she was.

Stull has helped thousands of moms through her speaking and coaching workshops, and most recently through her membership program, Coach Mom Tribe. She wrote an international best-selling book, Coach Mom: 7 Strategies for Organizing Your Family into an All-Star Team, a playbook to help moms create space for fun, family, and faith.  

This week in #MomLife, Stull is teaching us things we should regularly say to our children to raise all-star kids.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.