KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Rocky Top Mountain Coaster owns the bragging rights to the longest mountain coaster in East Tennessee and the first of its kind, in the world, to have four uplifts through the mountains.

With more than 9 and half minutes of fun, this coaster is full of twists and turns, sure to put a smile on rider’s faces of all ages.

For ticket information and hours of operation head online for an experience the family won’t forget!