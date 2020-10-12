Coast with ghosts and goblins at the Rocky Top Mountain Coaster

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Spooky season is finally here and the ghouls have come out to play.

Rocky Top Mountain Coaster is kicking off its annual “Coasts & Goblins” spook-tacular event with “Fright Nights” during the weekends. On Friday and Saturday evenings in October, riders can enjoy the hills and thrills with incredible lights, goblins, ghouls and ghosts!

These special Halloween-themed nights are not for the faint of heart and include live actors and spooky animatronics during the nine-minute ride on the longest mountain coaster in East Tennessee. Bring your friends and prepare for a scare!

Fright Nights kicked off this past weekend and will run Fridays and Saturdays after dark. For a discount at the ticket window, mention WATE’s Living East Tennessee for three dollars off of any ride.