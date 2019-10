PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The spook-tacular Halloween fun continues all across East Tennessee. The Rocky Top Mountain Coaster is celebrating with the inaugural “Coast and Goblins” event, where actors will line the sides of the coaster beginning at sunset, creating the perfect mood for Halloween.

Coasts and Goblins will be happening all weekend, rain or shine, closing out the month of October and through Sunday, Nov. 3.