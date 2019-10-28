Coats for the Cold providing thousands of coats for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The annual ‘Coats for the Cold,’ coat drive is back with the goal of collecting thousands of coats for those in need in our area. The community is invited to donate used men’s, women’s and children’s coats at any KARM Stores location or any Prestige Cleaners on the following dates:

Coat Distribution Dates:

Coat Collection Dates: Monday, October 14th — Saturday, November 9th

Drop off at any KARM Stores or Prestige Cleaners location in the provided carts.

Monday, November 11th — Saturday, December 7th

Bring a coat voucher to any KARM Stores location to select a coat.