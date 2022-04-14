KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A long awaited time has come for college athletes.

In recent news, college athletes are now allowed to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness.

A newly released policy has granted these men and women to acquire sponsorships, endorsements, and paid advertising opportunities.

Two local men decided to create a company to help guide the bridge between endorsements and local athletes.

Friends of Basevols is a company led by Craig Jenkins and Mike McConkey who are ready to help University of Tennessee baseball players succeed on and off the field.

McConkey, a former UT baseball player, says this new policy is is huge and groundbreaking. He mentions to have an opportunity like this when he was in college would be more than just having fun sponsorships.

College athletes dedicated the majority of their time to their sport, leaving them little to no time for a job or other income opportunities. Survival is hard for many, especially those who come from out of state. The NIL policy is giving them the chance to not only survive, but thrive.

To get involved with Friends of Basevols, visit their website.