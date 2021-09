KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to a traffic crash along the Alcoa Highway Wednesday morning that initially began as a single-vehicle crash that expanded to a multivehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to dispatch.

The inside southbound lanes of Alcoa Highway near the Kingston Pike ramp and Neyland Drive SW were blocked due to the crash, according to Knoxville Police, adding that drivers should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.