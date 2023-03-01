KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

As of 2023, colorectal cancer is on track to be the largest deadly cancer in people under the age of 50. This number has dramatically decreased within the last 5-10 years and now anyone within their forty’s are encouraged to get screened.

Michael Holtz is an ongoing advocate for colon cancer and is a 2023 Fight CRC Ambassador.

Most of the time, colon cancer is known as a silent killer, however there are a few symptoms to look out for. Persistent abdominal pain, ongoing change in bowel habits, and rectal bleeding can all be signs to pay attention to.

Colon cancer has affected many in the public eye including Audrey Hepburn, Ronald Regan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and even Chadwick Boseman, who lost his fight due to this cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

It has also been reported that people of color are at a higher risk for being diagnosed colorectal cancer for when it it too late.

On Friday, March 3 the American Cancer Society is encouraging many to wear their best blue in support and awareness towards their mission.

