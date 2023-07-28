KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to laugh the night away as a world-renowned comedian comes to Knoxville.

Brooklyn native, Dwayne Perkins, is celebrating his first time in Knoxville by taking center stage at The Square Room. There are four shows with one happening at 7:30 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Perkins is a crowd-pleaser in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles. He has made appearances on Conan, Comedy Central, and as a regular correspondent on The Jay Leno Show. In August 2012, he was selected by Rolling Stone magazine as one of their “Five Comics to Watch”.

His talent has resulted in several half-hour specials on Comedy Central. Netflix released his first one-hour comedy special, “Take Note” and received glowing reviews. Soon after, Perkins released his second special, “Dwayne Explains.”

In October 2015, he was the artist-in-residence at the Rotterdam International Comedy Festival.

In addition to comedy specials, Perkins has also published a series of short stories in his first book “Hot Chocolate For The Mind.”

Presented by Hip To Be Squared, this comedy night is all about bringing acclaimed comedians to East Tennessee. They take pride in being Knoxville’s first-ever spot for international standup comedy.

For more information and upcoming comedians coming to Knoxville, visit their website and Facebook page.