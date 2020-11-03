Commemorative VOTE necklaces from JTV celebrate the women who fought for women’s suffrage in the 19th century

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cast your ballot with jewels during this year’s election!

Jewelry Television journeys through the history of the Women’s Suffrage movement with a TV special entitled, “Jewelry and The Suffragettes.” This video highlights the monumental time during the 19th century that ultimately led to the 19th Amendment being passed in 1920. The amendment prohibited state and federal governments from denying citizens of the United States the right to vote based on their sex.

“Jewelry and The Suffragettes” recognizes how instrumental jewelry was during the 1800s and early 1900s as women all across the country fought for gender equality at the ballot box.

This digital special also comes with an incredible suffrage-themed jewelry collection that commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, as election season comes to a close. Cast a sparkly ballot on one of these gems to end this election cycle in jewels: the perfect non-partisan ways to celebrate voting in America.