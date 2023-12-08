KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT) exists to make our community stronger, safer, and free of exploitation for everyone. The CCAHT provides survivors of human trafficking with a safe pace to sleep, access to medical care, therapeutic services and more of the things they need to live a happy and healthy life away from trafficking.

This holiday season, you can make an impact alongside CCAHT by helping them with their Holiday Gift bags initiative for your youth and adult clients. In some instances, this could be the only gift they receive during the holidays.

Last year, CCAHT ended the year with 406 new referrals. As of just this week in 2023, they have reached 502 referrals with a few weeks left to go in the year.

Notes for helping CCAHT this season:

*Around 75 bags are needed

*Bags for girls are needed most, as they have had a big turnout on bags for the boys

For more information, just visit their website.