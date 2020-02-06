Con Hunley lends soulful sound to Walters State Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Walters State Community College presents “An Evening with Con Hunley In Concert” to benefit the Walters State Foundation on Feb. 22 in the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Morristown Campus.

The doors of the Library will open at 5:30 p.m. for seating. High Lonesome Senate, the college’s bluegrass band, will open the show at 6:30 p.m., with Hunley taking the stage at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30, $40 and $50. To purchase tickets, visit www.conhunley or call the college advancement office at 423-585-2629.