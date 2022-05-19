KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Enjoy music at a popular Knoxville hotspot this summer.

Concerts on the Square is coming back and bringing a full lineup of musical guests the whole family will love.

The concert series is being held by the City of Knoxville’s Special Events in efforts to bring the community together. These free events will be in Downtown Knoxville’s Market Square featuring artists and bands from many genres.

Starting every Tuesday in May, June, and September, enjoy Jazz music from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On the third Thursday of every month, get ready for a Variety show with music ranging from pop, country, rock, and more.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit their website.