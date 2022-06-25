KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Your big break might be one networking event away.

On Saturday, June 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the TN Actor’s Network will be coming together at the Cotton Eyed Joe, and allowing you to connect with East Tennessee producers, actors, directors, writers, and more within the entertainment industry.

Tony Caudill, with the TN Actor’s Network and Susie Vincent, a Talent Coordinator and actor, came in to speak about the entertainment community here in East Tennessee. They say these types of networking events allow those who are ready to create a space to brainstorm and build relationships.

The group has an active Facebook page where they are regularly posting and highlighting new opportunities and tips on breaking into show business.