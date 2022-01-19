KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join the UT Arboretum Society as they host a special webinar with Conservation Fisheries.

On Tuesday January 25th the UT Arboretum Society will host a webinar via zoom with Pat Rakes the co-director of conservation fisheries. The presentation will explain what Conservation Fisheries do and why their work is important to East Tennessee. From saving species on the brink of extinction to keeping the East Tennessee waterways true to their natural make-up Conservation Fisheries provides a vital service to the East Tennessee community.

For more information visit the UT Arboretum Society website.