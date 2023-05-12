KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sell until you drop.

Statemint Style has been operating for the past nine years in Powell, and now they are expanding to give you more opportunities to shop and sell.

Maddie Payne has been a consigner and shopper with the company over the years, and now she is bringing the Statemint Style hype to West Knoxville.

From clothes that still have tags to ones that hold many memories, you can give them a new breath of life at the sale which will be on August 16 through 20 at The Lighthouse in Bearden.

Registration opens on Wednesday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m. They are only accepting 100 sellers.

The signup fee is $20.

They are accepting clothing items, handbags, hats, accessories, and more that are in ‘mint’ condition. You get to price your own items and keep a percentage of the earnings you make back.

From decluttering your closet to making money, you have so many perks when you choose to consign with Statemint Style. Once you have officially signed up, you will be added to a Facebook group. Once accepted, their website will take you through a step-by-step process on how to properly sell your clothes.

Maddie Payne

This is the first sale for the West Knoxville franchise.

For more information visit their website and Instagram page to keep up.