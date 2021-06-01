Cool off this Summer with Kiki’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former drive-in movie theater is being transformed into an event center in East Knoxville.

The River Breeze Drive-in will soon become the River Breeze Event Center. It will be outdoors, 7.5 acres right along the Holston River. The space's general manager has a lot of ideas but says it will be used for whatever events the people of Knoxville want to see.